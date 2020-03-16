Watch for Shares of Intel Corp (INTC) to Approach Support at $45.13

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $52.39 today and has reached the first level of support at $49.79. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $45.13 and $37.87.

Potential upside of 27.5% exists for Intel Corp, based on a current level of $47.51 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.05 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.26.

Intel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $42.86 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $47.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

