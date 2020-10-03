MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Shares of Intel Corp (INTC) to Approach Resistance at $53.90

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) opened today above their pivot of $51.19 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $52.37. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $53.90 and $56.61 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.91 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.96.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intel Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intel Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: pivot alerts intel corp

Ticker(s): INTC

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.