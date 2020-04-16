Watch for Shares of Huntington Banc (HBAN) to Approach Resistance at $7.70

Shares of Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $7.47 today and have reached the first resistance level of $7.47. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.70 and $7.93.

There is potential upside of 139.3% for shares of Huntington Banc based on a current price of $7.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.18. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.28.

Over the past year, Huntington Banc has traded in a range of $6.82 to $15.63 and is now at $7.18, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

