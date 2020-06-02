Watch for Shares of H&R Block Inc (HRB) to Approach Resistance at $23.73

Shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) opened today above their pivot of $23.49 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $23.48. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $23.73 and $23.97.

Over the past year, H&R Block Inc has traded in a range of $21.98 to $29.62 and is now at $23.27, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

There is potential upside of 33.2% for shares of H&R Block Inc based on a current price of $23.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.68 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $25.55.

