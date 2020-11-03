Watch for Shares of Hp Inc (HPQ) to Approach Support at $18.58

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $19.30 today and has reached the first level of support at $19.02. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $18.58 and $17.86.

Hp Inc has overhead space with shares priced $19.08, or 24.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $25.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.92 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Hp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.93 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $19.08, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hp Inc and will alert subscribers who have HPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.