Watch for Shares of Halliburton Co (HAL) to Approach Resistance at $10.80

Shares of Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $10.50 today and have reached the first resistance level of $10.68. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $10.80 and $11.10.

Over the past year, Halliburton Co has traded in a range of $4.25 to $26.01 and is now at $10.79, 154% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Halliburton Co has overhead space with shares priced $10.79, or 82.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.37. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.90, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $8.56.

