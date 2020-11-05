Watch for Shares of General Electric (GE) to Approach Support at $6.09

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $6.26 today and have reached the first support level of $6.19. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $6.09 and $5.92.

In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.90 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $6.18, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Potential upside of 160.3% exists for General Electric, based on a current level of $6.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.10. General Electric shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $9.66.

