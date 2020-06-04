Watch for Shares of General Electric (GE) to Approach Resistance at $7.26

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $6.79 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $6.99. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.26 and $7.73.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $5.90 to $13.26 and is now at $6.96, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

There is potential upside of 131.2% for shares of General Electric based on a current price of $6.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.11 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $10.11.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in General Electric. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of General Electric in search of a potential trend change.