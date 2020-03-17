Watch for Shares of General Dynamics (GD) to Approach Support at $126.07

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $129.69 today and have reached the first support level of $128.83. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $126.07 and $122.45.

In the past 52 weeks, General Dynamics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $126.26 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $130.86, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 91.3% for shares of General Dynamics based on a current price of $130.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $250.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $175.33 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $179.78.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have GD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.