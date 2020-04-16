Watch for Shares of Gap Inc/The (GPS) to Approach Support at $7.40

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $7.83 today and has reached the first level of support at $7.60. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $7.40 and $6.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gap Inc/The have traded between a low of $5.47 and a high of $26.86 and are now at $7.71, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 4.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 344.9% exists for Gap Inc/The, based on a current level of $7.71 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.98 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.10.

