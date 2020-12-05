Watch for Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV) to Approach Support at $101.44

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) opened today below their pivot of $103.22 and have already reached the first level of support at $102.09. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $101.44 and $99.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Fiserv Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $101.06, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is currently priced 26.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.68. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $107.65, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $97.24.

