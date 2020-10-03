Watch for Shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR) to Approach Resistance at $42.14

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $39.79 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $40.69. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $42.14 and $44.49 will be of interest.

First Solar Inc has overhead space with shares priced $39.15, or 49.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.43. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.37 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $58.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Solar Inc have traded between a low of $39.00 and a high of $69.24 and are now at $39.15, which is 0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

