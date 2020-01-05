Watch for Shares of First Horizon Na (FHN) to Approach Support at $8.61

Shares of First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $9.07 today and have reached the first support level of $8.84. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.61 and $8.15.

First Horizon Na share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.42 and a 52-week low of $6.27 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $9.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) has potential upside of 145.7% based on a current price of $9.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.80 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.57.

