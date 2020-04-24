Watch for Shares of Fifth Third Banc (FITB) to Approach Resistance at $17.31

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $16.81 today and have reached the first resistance level of $17.09. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $17.31 and $17.81 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 104.9% exists for Fifth Third Banc, based on a current level of $17.16 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.30.

Fifth Third Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.64 and a 52-week low of $11.10 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $17.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 5.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fifth Third Banc and will alert subscribers who have FITB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.