Watch for Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) to Approach Resistance at $46.73

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) opened today above their pivot of $44.01 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $45.81. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $46.73 and $49.45.

Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.93 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Exxon Mobil Corp, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $62.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Exxon Mobil Corp and will alert subscribers who have XOM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.