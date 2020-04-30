Watch for Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) to Approach Support at $174.54

Shares of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $177.74 today and have reached the first support level of $175.63. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $174.54 and $171.34 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $176.60, Estee Lauder is currently 13.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $190.23, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $171.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Estee Lauder share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.01 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $176.60, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

