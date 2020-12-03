Watch for Shares of Eqt Corp (EQT) to Approach Support at $6.47

Shares of Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) opened today below their pivot of $7.12 and have already reached the first level of support at $6.80. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $6.47 and $5.82 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Eqt Corp has traded in a range of $4.21 to $21.86 and is now at $6.88, 63% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

There is potential upside of 950.4% for shares of Eqt Corp based on a current price of $6.88 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.99 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.04.

