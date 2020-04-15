Watch for Shares of Eog Resources (EOG) to Approach Support at $38.30

Shares of Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $39.80 today and have reached the first support level of $39.20. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $38.30 and $36.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Eog Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 and are now at $40.03, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 2.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 222.5% for shares of Eog Resources based on a current price of $40.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $129.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $71.81.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eog Resources and will alert subscribers who have EOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.