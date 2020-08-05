Watch for Shares of Eog Resources (EOG) to Approach Resistance at $50.31

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $48.29 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $49.18. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $50.31 and $52.33 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 167.3% exists for Eog Resources, based on a current level of $48.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $129.11. Eog Resources shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.00 and support at the 50-day MA of $42.95.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $27.00 to $96.01 and is now at $48.31, 79% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

