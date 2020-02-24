Watch for Shares of Discover Financi (DFS) to Approach Support at $72.30

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $73.12 today and has reached the first level of support at $72.72. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $72.30 and $71.48 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discover Financi have traded between a low of $69.11 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $73.18, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) has potential upside of 19.0% based on a current price of $73.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $87.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.00 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $81.08.

