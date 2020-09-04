Watch for Shares of Devon Energy Co (DVN) to Approach Resistance at $10.33

Shares of Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) opened today above their pivot of $9.84 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $10.00. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $10.33 and $10.82.

Devon Energy Co has overhead space with shares priced $9.55, or 80.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. Devon Energy Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.32 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.70 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $9.55, 103% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.31% lower and 5.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

