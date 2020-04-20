Watch for Shares of Constellation-A (STZ) to Approach Resistance at $160.96

Shares of Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $159.04 today and have reached the first resistance level of $158.73. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $160.96 and $162.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $104.28 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $157.16, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Constellation-A has overhead space with shares priced $157.16, or 38.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $253.29. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $163.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $186.54.

