Watch for Shares of Consol Energy (CNX) to Approach Support at $6.66

Shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $8.29 today and have reached the first support level of $7.38. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $6.66 and $5.03.

There is potential upside of 148.8% for shares of Consol Energy based on a current price of $7.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.78. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $7.40 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $6.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Consol Energy have traded between a low of $4.26 and a high of $11.12 and are now at $7.95, which is 87% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

