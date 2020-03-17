Watch for Shares of Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) to Approach Support at $36.23

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $37.49 today and has reached the first level of support at $37.23. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $36.23 and $34.97 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 17.9% for shares of Comcast Corp-A based on a current price of $38.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.97.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and a 52-week low of $34.44 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $38.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

