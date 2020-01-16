Watch for Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) to Approach Support at $56.64

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) opened today below their pivot of $56.82 and have already reached the first level of support at $56.73. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $56.64 and $56.46.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.91 and a 52-week low of $44.42 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $56.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) is currently priced 12.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $49.73. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.99 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $52.30.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Coca-Cola Co/The on December 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor KO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.