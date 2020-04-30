Watch for Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) to Approach Support at $46.31

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) opened today below their pivot of $47.29 and have already reached the first level of support at $46.71. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $46.31 and $45.33 will be of interest.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Coca-Cola Co/The, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.73. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.44 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $53.08.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Coca-Cola Co/The on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have risen 4.9%. We continue to monitor KO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.