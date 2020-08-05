Watch for Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) to Approach Resistance at $45.52

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $44.78 today and have reached the first resistance level of $45.06. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $45.52 and $46.26.

Coca-Cola Co/The has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.85.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

