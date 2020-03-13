Watch for Shares of Citigroup Inc (C) to Approach Resistance at $47.30

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened today above their pivot of $44.42 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $45.49. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $47.30 and $50.18 will be of interest.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has potential upside of 80.0% based on a current price of $46.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.33. Citigroup Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $73.92.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inc has traded in a range of $42.82 to $83.11 and is now at $46.85, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

