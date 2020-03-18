Watch for Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Approach Support at $9.97

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $10.23 today and has reached the first level of support at $10.38. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $9.97 and $9.71 will be of interest.

Centurylink Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.30 and a 52-week low of $8.45 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $10.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has potential upside of 80.9% based on a current price of $10.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.65. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.58 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.10.

