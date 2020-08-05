Watch for Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Approach Resistance at $10.24

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $9.65 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $9.90. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $10.24 and $10.83 will be of interest.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has potential upside of 106.4% based on a current price of $9.52 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.65. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Centurylink Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.30 and are now at $9.52, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

