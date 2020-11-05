Watch for Shares of Centerpoint Ener (CNP) to Approach Support at $17.86

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $18.45 today and has reached the first level of support at $18.23. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $17.86 and $17.27 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 52.5% exists for Centerpoint Ener, based on a current level of $18.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.35. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.77, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $16.64.

Centerpoint Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.17 and a 52-week low of $11.58 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $18.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.17% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

