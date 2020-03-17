Watch for Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL) to Approach Support at $13.30

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened today below their pivot of $16.23 and have already reached the first level of support at $15.02. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $13.30 and $10.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $14.50 and a high of $57.69 and are now at $14.57, which is 0% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has potential upside of 424.7% based on a current price of $14.57 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.44. Carnival Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $44.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.