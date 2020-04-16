Watch for Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL) to Approach Support at $11.31

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened today below their pivot of $12.07 and have already reached the first level of support at $11.80. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $11.31 and $10.55.

Carnival Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.38, or 83.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.00 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.64.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $56.04 and is now at $12.38, 57% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

