Watch for Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL) to Approach Support at $10.88

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened today below their pivot of $12.69 and have already reached the first level of support at $11.65. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $10.88 and $9.07.

There is potential upside of 591.5% for shares of Carnival Corp based on a current price of $11.05 and an average consensus analyst price target of $76.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $56.04 and are now at $11.05, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.3%.

