Watch for Shares of Capital One Fina (COF) to Approach Support at $59.29

Shares of Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $61.30 today and have reached the first support level of $60.44. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $59.29 and $57.28.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.59 and a 52-week low of $38.00 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $58.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 5.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Capital One Fina has overhead space with shares priced $58.80, or 47.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $112.39. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $63.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.38.

