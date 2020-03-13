Watch for Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) to Approach Support at $15.33

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) opened today below their pivot of $17.75 and have already reached the first level of support at $16.85. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.33 and $12.91.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $13.06 to $27.65 and is now at $18.11, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has overhead space with shares priced $18.11, or 38.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $29.24. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.28, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $15.57.

