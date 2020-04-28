Watch for Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) to Approach Resistance at $62.76

Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $62.53 today and have reached the first resistance level of $62.57. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $62.76 and $62.99 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $62.72, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) is currently priced 6.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. Bristol-Myer Sqb shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.91 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $55.81.

