Watch for Shares of Boeing Co/The (BA) to Approach Support at $132.07

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $144.47 today and has reached the first level of support at $136.53. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $132.07 and $119.67.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Boeing Co/The based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $398.62. Boeing Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $223.95 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $319.56.

Boeing Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $391.00 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 4.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.