Watch for Shares of Bank Ny Mellon (BK) to Approach Resistance at $38.44

Shares of Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) opened today above their pivot of $36.58 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $37.24. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $38.44 and $40.30.

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) has potential upside of 69.3% based on a current price of $36.13 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.93 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Ny Mellon have traded between a low of $26.40 and a high of $53.60 and are now at $36.13, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

