Watch for Shares of Bank Of America (BAC) to Approach Support at $32.84

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $33.13 today and has reached the first level of support at $32.97. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $32.84 and $32.55 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of America have traded between a low of $26.21 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $32.94, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) has potential upside of 5.7% based on a current price of $32.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.80. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.17, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $30.48.

