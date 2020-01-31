Watch for Shares of Avery Dennison (AVY) to Approach Resistance at $136.67

Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $132.31 today and have reached the first resistance level of $133.95. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $136.67 and $141.03.

Based on a current price of $131.18, Avery Dennison is currently 10.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $117.62. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.63 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $118.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Avery Dennison share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.40 and a high of $137.24 and are now at $131.18, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

