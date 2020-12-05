Watch for Shares of At&T Inc (T) to Approach Resistance at $29.85

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $29.35 today and have reached the first resistance level of $29.56. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $29.85 and $30.35 will be of interest.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $29.63, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 15.7% for shares of At&T Inc based on a current price of $29.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.06 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.