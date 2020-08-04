Watch for Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL) to Approach Support at $259.87

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened today below their pivot of $267.11 and have already reached the first level of support at $262.52. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $259.87 and $252.63 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc have traded between a low of $170.27 and a high of $327.85 and are now at $262.49, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently priced 25.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.06. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $284.39, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $251.70.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Apple Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Apple Inc in search of a potential trend change.