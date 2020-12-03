Watch for Shares of Aon Plc (AON) to Approach Support at $175.63

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $181.59 today and has reached the first level of support at $179.56. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $175.63 and $169.67.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) is currently priced 14.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $151.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $199.73 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $216.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Aon Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $162.66 and a high of $238.19 and are now at $176.29, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aon Plc and will alert subscribers who have AON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.