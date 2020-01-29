Watch for Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) to Approach Resistance at $1866.13

Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened today above their pivot of $1860.17 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $1861.34. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $1866.13 and $1872.09.

Potential upside of 0.9% exists for Amazon.Com Inc, based on a current level of $1859.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $1876.88. Amazon.Com Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $1833.77 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $1815.41.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1566.76 to $2035.80 and is now at $1859.62, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amazon.Com Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMZN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.