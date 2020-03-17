Watch for Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) to Approach Resistance at $1760.99

Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened today above their pivot of $1677.02 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $1728.00. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $1760.99 and $1844.96 will be of interest.

Amazon.Com Inc has overhead space with shares priced $1752.37, or 6.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1850.11 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $1945.19.

Amazon.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2185.10 and a 52-week low of $1626.03 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $1752.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

