Watch for Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO) to Approach Support at $39.82

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $41.14 today and have reached the first support level of $40.34. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.82 and $38.50.

Potential upside of 74.6% exists for Altria Group Inc, based on a current level of $40.13 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.07. Altria Group Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.44.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inc has traded in a range of $30.95 to $57.11 and is now at $40.13, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

