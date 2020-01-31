Watch for Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL) to Approach Resistance at $120.81

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $118.97 today and have reached the first resistance level of $119.68. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $120.81 and $122.65.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) defies analysts with a current price ($118.54) 11.8% above its average consensus price target of $104.53. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $112.70 and further support at its 200-day MA of $105.40.

Allstate Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.11 and a 52-week low of $85.55 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $118.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allstate Corp and will alert subscribers who have ALL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.