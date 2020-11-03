Watch for Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA) to Approach Support at $8.15

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $9.01 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.61. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $8.15 and $7.29 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 593.6% for shares of Alcoa Corp based on a current price of $9.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.26 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.84.

Alcoa Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.73 and a 52-week low of $8.55 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $9.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

