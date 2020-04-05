Watch for Shares of Aflac Inc (AFL) to Approach Resistance at $35.95

Shares of Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $35.95 today and have reached the first resistance level of $35.85. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $35.95 and $35.95 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 30.4% exists for Aflac Inc, based on a current level of $35.67 and analysts' average consensus price target of $46.50. Aflac Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.80 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Aflac Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.07 and a high of $57.18 and are now at $35.67, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

